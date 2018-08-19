Troy resident wins top Art Hall award

TROY — Stephanie Anderson had a dream come true at this year’s Miami County Fair: she was named at the Artisan of the Year.

The Troy resident said the Artisan of the Year award is something she has chased for about 10 years.

Following in her grandma’s crafty footsteps, Anderson fulfilled all of the qualifications required to take home the honor. The Artisan of the Year is given annually at the fair in recognition of an exhibitor’s culinary and craftsmanship skills. Participants must exhibit at least one entry in each of several classes, including Needlework, Crafts, Hobbies and Baked Goods. Points are then awarded for each placing in the categories and the person with the highest number of points receives the honor.

She said baking — her least favorite of the needs — was something she made sure she followed through with to get her chance at the honor.

“I made sure I baked something so I could enter all the categories,” Anderson said.

Anderson, married to Evan, said her daughter Eleanor, 5, also entered items and won several second places.

Anderson will now have a year off from working toward the award, as it can only be won every two years.

“Oh, yes, I will try again,” she said.

Melody Vallieu | AIM Media Midwest Stephanie Anderson sits with one of her projects and her Artisan of the Year award. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_Stephanie_Anderson.jpg Melody Vallieu | AIM Media Midwest Stephanie Anderson sits with one of her projects and her Artisan of the Year award.

