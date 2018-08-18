Rolln’ down the river

Mainstreet Piqua Executive Director Lorna Swisher, front right, checks the number of the first duck to finish this year’s Rockin’ River Duck Drop. Finishing first this year was Terry Burr, second place went to Joe Teach, third place was Scott & Kim Miller. The last place duck for 2018 went to Dan French.

More than 1,200 ducks fall into the Great Miami River in Piqua on Saturday for the annual Mainstreet Piqua Rockin’ River Duck Drop.

