HAMs “bridge” communications gap

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Dave Ziegler of Piqua, KD8GEH; Kevin Ryan of Piqua, KE8CUU; and David Stein of Troy, KC9NVP, l-r, talk to other HAM Radio operators from the Eldean Covered Bridge on Saturday morning. HAM groups from several states set up operations at covered bridges in their area to talk, and more importantly, to test equipment. In the event of emergency, HAM radio is relied on by law enforcement, EMS, EMA, and FEMA to provide reliable communications when all other means are down. In their first hour of operation on Saturday, Miami County Amateur Radio Club members had made contact with more than a half-dozen operators in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.