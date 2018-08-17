Fair winners

Provided photo

Brent Hartzell, 10, of Houston riding Tater, and a member of the Covington Mounties won first place in Ranch Pleasure 9-13. The parents are Brandon and Katie Hartzell. Brent Hartzell (10 yrs old) and Tater placing 2nd in 9-13 Western Horsemanship. Houston, ohio. 4h group is covington mounties parents Brandon and Katie Hartzell

Hunter McMillion, 9, of Covington, and a member of the Covington Mounties 4-H Club, was Reserve Champion 13 and under Barrel Racing. He is the son of Justin and Brianna Mcmillion.

Jacob Roeth, 13 of Troy, and a member of the Frisky Critters 4H Club, won the Grand Champion Crossbred Doe. He is the son of Justin Roeth.

Jacob Roeth, 13 of Troy, and a member of the Frisky Critters 4H Club, won the Grand Champion Market Goat. He is the son of Justin Roeth.

Jacob Roeth, 13 of Troy, and a member of the Frisky Critters 4H Club, won the Champion Intermediate Showman. He is the son of Justin Roeth.

Jacob Roeth, 13 of Troy, and a member of the Frisky Critters 4H Club, won the Open Show Market Lamb. He is the son of Justin Roeth.

Jacob Roeth, 13 of Troy, and a member of the Frisky Critters 4H Club, won the Reserve Champion Born & Raised Market Lamb Champion Intermediate Showman. He is the son of Justin Roeth.

Jaycee Roeth, 10, of Troy, and a member of the Frisky Critters 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Hampshire Barrow Open Show. She is a member of the Josh and Heather Roeth.

Jorgia Roeth, 8, of Troy, won 8-year-old Peewee Showmanship Champion. She is the daughter of Josh and Heather Roeth.

Gracie, 12, and Maggie Anderson, 11, of Covington, Newberry Township, and the Premier Livestock 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Meat Pens, Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pens, Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer, Grand, Champion Homegrown Single Fryer, Champion Mini Rex Buck, Reserve Champion Mini Rex Buck, Champion Mini Rex Doe and Reserve Grand Champion 4 Class Buck, between the two of them. Danny and Brandy Anderson are their parents.

Jayden Skeebey, 14, of Fletcher, Brown Township, and the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club, won Reserve Grand Champion Senior Crossbred Doe. He is the son Ira and Ruth Skeebey.

Gavin Clark, 9, of Covington, and a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club, Reserve Champion Berkshire Barrow. He is the son of Jason and Brandy Clark.

Elli Wilson of Tipp City, and a member of the Saddle-up 4-H Club, won the Hunter Classic Trophy. He is the son of Steve and Susan Wilson.

Mackenzie Andrews, 11, of Troy, and a member of Society’s Blazing Broncos, won Easy-Gaited Western Pleasure Champion and 9-12 Easy-Gaited Horsemanship. She is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Andrews.

Mackenzie Andrews, 11, of Troy, and a member of Society’s Blazing Broncos, won Grand Champion Saddleseat Showmanship. She is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Andrews.

Ashley Andrews, 14, of Troy, and a member of Society’s Blazing Broncos, won Reserve Grand Champion Hunt Seat Championship. She is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Andrews.

Mackenzie Andrews, 11, of Troy, and a member of Society’s Blazing Broncos, won Grand Champion Easy-Gaited English Equitation. She is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Andrews.

Brooklynn Motter, of Piqua, and a member of the Farrow to Finish 4-H Club, won Poland (AOB) Champion Market Barrow Show and the Poland Champion of Born and Raised. She is the daughter of Jennifer Gilardi and Levi Motter.. She is the daughter of Jennifer Gilardi and Levi Motter.

Jasmine Gilardi 15, of Piqua, and a member of the Farrow to Finish 4-H Club, won the Poland (AOB) Reserve Champion Market Barrow Show. She is the daughter of Jennifer Gilardi, Levi Motter and Fred Gallow.

Tilly Hill of Piqua, won Champion 4 year old Pee Wee Showman. She is the daughter of Brandon and Molly Hill.

Lauryn Lammers, 12, of Bethel Township, and the Bethel Bunnies and Livestock, won Reserve Champion Market Tom. She is the daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers

Bryan Miller, 18, of Covington, of Premier Livestock 4-H Club. He is the son of Jamie and Debi Miller.

Bryan Miller, 18, of Covington, and a member of Premier Livestock 4-H Club, Reserve Grand Champion Born & Raised Barrow. He is the son of Jamie and Debi Miller.

