Rock ‘em sock ‘em kids demo derby

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Power Wheels Derby participants Travis Chaney,9, Haley Chaney,7, and Dylan Barnhart, 6, fight it out in front of the grandstand at the Miami County Fair on Thursday. The Chaneys are from Springfield while Barhart is from Covington.
