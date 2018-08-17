Piqua man sentenced for resisting arrest

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to jail time and probation this week after striking an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop in May.

Damian E. Carter, 23, of Piqua, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of probation, a fine, and additional suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, amended down from fourth-degree felony assault, and OVI in Miami County Municipal Court.

OSHP troopers conducted a traffic stop on Carter on May 25 for several moving violations. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Carter underwent a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for OVI. Carter reportedly began to resist while being handcuffed and forcibly pulled away. Troopers ordered Carter to stop resisting and then subsequently forced Carter to the ground when he began “fighting back and striking” a trooper in the face, according to court records.

Troopers tazed Carter and took him into custody. Carter’s vehicle was towed from the scene. Carter was later treated at Upper Valley Medical Center. Carter also reportedly caused abrasions on the trooper’s knee and elbow.

Additional charges of first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor possession of drugs were dismissed in municipal court.

Carter is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Christopher R. Adkins, 32, of Piqua, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Bart J. Atkins, 58, of Dayton, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Nathaniel T. Armentrout, 20, of Pleasant Hill, received 28 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Richard A. Behr, 27, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Brandy J. Blankenship, 27, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Steven D. Butt, 27, of Piqua, received 60 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Andrea L. Fergerson, 29, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jeremie Haverkos, 29, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Andrew L. Kendrick, 40, of Troy, received 37 days in jail and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Michael Leger, 25, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Jason S. Levan, 37, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Sheritta A. Longstreath, 43, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Suzanne M. Mary, 37, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

• Devon A. Montgomery, 19, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Gladys A. Nash, 35, of Lexington, Ky., received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Brian A. Nelson, 30, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault, and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Angela R. Orrender, 43, of Dayton, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Savannah M. Pence, 32, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Clint E. Reichert, 41, of Rossburg, received a fine and 120 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Izayah K. Rife, 18, of Tipp City, received two years of probation, three days in jail, suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

• Robert L. Shoffner, 33, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Joshua P. Wampler, 22, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor public indecency, amended down from third-degree felony sexual battery.

• Trudy R. Woods, 56, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Joseph R. Young, 29, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for two separate counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft; two separate counts of second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering; two separate counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, each amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft; one count of first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card; and one count of second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Defendant struck trooper during arrest

