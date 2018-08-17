Mutual Federal names branch manager

PIQUA – Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, has named Sherrie Collett as the branch manager of their new downtown Piqua office located at 126 High St., which will be opened later this year.

Collett has more than 29 years of banking experience in Piqua. Collett will be responsible for all branch operations, hiring staff, and leading Mutual Federal towards becoming the bank of choice in Piqua.

Collett has resided in Piqua most of her life and welcomes her friends, relatives, and customers to stop by to see her when the new office opens later this year. While contractors are working to complete the new office, Collett will be serving customers out of our other Piqua office, which is located at 138 N. Sunset Drive.

Collett’s community service includes the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development and the Salvation Army Board of Directors. She looks forward to getting involved in additional Piqua non-profits and downtown initiatives once the downtown office is opened.

“We look forward to the opening of our new office and are thrilled and excited to have a branch manager with Sherrie’s experience and relationships. She will be instrumental in our continued growth of the Piqua market,” said Chief Operating Officer Jackie Davis.