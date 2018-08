PIQUA — Saturday’s Rock Piqua! event, the final concert in the summer series, has been relocated from Lock 9 Park to Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park.

The evening will begin with Dayton party band Zack Attack! at 7 p.m., followed by ’70s arena rock tribute band The Classic Rock Experience at 9 p.m.

Presented by Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua, Rock Piqua! is free and open to all ages. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.