Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

TRESPASSING: Business reported two subjects at the location possibly sleeping at Tim Hortons on Aug. 13 at 8:40 a.m. Business requested the subjects be trespassed. Subjects were located and trespassed from the business. Subjects left without incident.

Police were dispatched to an address on Harney Drive for a trespassing complaint on Aug. 13 at 8:25 p.m. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend was on her property and attempted to gain access into the house via an open window. The suspect is homeless and won’t answer his phone.

A complainant wanted a subject to leave his residence on the 500 block of Miami Street on Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. The subject wanted to argue about leaving and was warned for disorderly conduct. The subject left but stayed out in front of the residence.

ACCIDENT: A semi-truck struck a street sign with it’s trailer on the 500 block of East Statler Road on Aug. 13 at around noon. The sign was knocked down. The city was notified of the damage to the sign. The driver was issued a citation.

There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the area of North Main and East High streets on Aug. 14 at approximately 2:15 p.m.

There was a non-collision accident with a unit running off the roadway on an incline and had to be pulled from the ditch by a tow service in the area of Arrowhead Drive and Washington Road on Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: An anonymous caller reported subjects in the area shooting a BB gun at houses on Second Street on Aug. 13 at 3:30 p.m. The area was checked, but the subjects were not located.

Complainant advised finding two blow darts on the roof of his house on the 400 block of Pinewood Avenue on Aug. 13 at approximately 7 p.m.

A light was found on inside of a condemned structure on the 600 block of West North Street on Aug. 14 at 8:50 p.m.

THEFT: A subject reported his driver’s license and debit card were stolen from his vehicle on the 500 block of Gordon Street on Aug. 13 sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A complainant advised a black trash bag full of clothes was taken from outside her residence on the 100 block of Linden Avenue on Aug. 14 sometime between 3-3:30 p.m. Also taken was a piece of wood and the complainant’s workman compensation papers that were with the clothing.

NEIGHBOR ISSUE: Male called from work reference a possible disturbance at his house involving his wife and neighbors on Fourth Street on Aug. 13 at approximately 7:10 p.m. It was found that the neighbors were related to his wife and an argument had taken place over allowing the neighbors to come over to do laundry. Neighbors were advised to stay away from each other for the night.

A female reported that two neighbors were banging on her door on the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on Aug. 13 at 9 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A female resident was arguing with a male outside the location on the 1100 block of Chevy Lane on Aug. 14 at approximately 1 a.m.

CITIZEN ASSIST: There was a report of the railroad crossing gates being stuck in the down position at the CSX railroad crossing on County Road 25-A on Aug. 14 at 9:50 a.m. Gates were found down, and CSX was contacted. Traffic control was conducted until CSX arrived on scene to take care of the issue.

BURGLARY: Police responded to a call referencing a garage being broke into and items possibly stolen on the 400 block of North Wayne Street on Aug. 14 at approximately 5:25 p.m. The investigation is pending. The resident is trying to determine what was taken. No suspect information was given.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A male had apparently overdosed on heroin on Harney Drive and was subsequently transported by squad to the hospital on Aug. 15 at approximately 2:20 a.m.