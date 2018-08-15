You’re Invited

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church will be holding another salad luncheon on Friday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salad luncheons are held on the third Friday of each month through October.

Come enjoy their selection of salads and desserts in their air-conditioned dining room. Their special hot chicken salad is always a crowd pleaser. They’ve added several new dishes, too.

They are also taking orders for their apple dumplings. Contact our church office at 937-473-3443 to place your order.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 115 N Pearl St. Please use the alley basement entrance. Carry out is also available.

Church fair to be held

PIQUA — The 2018 Church Fair will be held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-18, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Hours will be from open until close at the mall, which is located at 987 E. Ash St., from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Churches from Piqua and the surrounding areas will have booths set up in the mall to talk to attendees about their churches and engage with the local community. Retired Pastor Don Wells will display his Bible collection at the Church Fair.

Fields of Grace to host Godwin

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 2, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting John Godwin at their 9:30 a.m. service and again at 11:30 a.m. at the Covington Community Park during Ft. Rowdy Gathering.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center at (937) 573-4282 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ,visit Fields of Grace on Facebook or go to www.fieldsofgrace.org