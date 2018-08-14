Posted on by

Miami County Fair Tuesday winner pics

Bethany Weldy, 15, of Covington, won Shoman Of Showmen for Poultry as well as Senior Showmanship. She is a member of Ears to Tails 4-H Club

Kameron Paulus, 19, of West Milton won Showman of Showman for Sheep at the Miami County Fair. Paulus also competed at the Ohio State Fair where he won Champion Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Champion Ram, and Supreme Overall Grand Champion Breed.


Emma Hershberger, 10, of Casstown won Supreme Champion Dairy Cow as well as Grand Champion Jersey. Hershberger belongs to the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.


Owen Pleiman, 13, of Tipp City, won Reserve Champion Bantam. He is a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club.


Ella Hershberger, left, and Colton Shellenberger, won the Dairy PeeWee Showman event.


Michael Bair, 16, of Troy won Dairy Cow Showman of Showmen on Tuesday. Bair is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.


Levi Weldy, 12, of Covington won Reserve Champion Fancy Duck. He is a member of Ears to Tails 4-H Club.


Bethany Weldy, 15, of Covington won Grand Champion Fancy Duck. She belongs to Ears to Tails 4-H Club.


Abby Fraley of Covington won Grand Champion Bantam Duck and Reserve Champion Bantam Duck. She is a member of Ears and Tails 4-H Club.


McKayah Musselman-Thompson of Troy won Junior Showmanship, Grand Champion Large Fowl, and Overall Fancy Poultry. She is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club


Lainee McMaken, 13, of Piqua won Grand Champion Fancy Turkey. She belongs to the Ears-to-Tails 4-H Club


Brooke McDonough, 10, of Covington won Champion Bantam Champion, Supereme Overal Reserve Champion, and Bantam Overall Champion.


Lainee McMaken, 13, of Piqua won Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey. She belongs to Ears-to-Tails 4-H Club.


