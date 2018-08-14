Showmen have a ‘woolly’ good time

MIAMI COUNTY — In Monday’s Junior Fair Market Lamb Show, Chloe Gump, 15, of Fletcher won Grand Champion. Adam Bensman, 15, of Troy, was named Reserve Grand Champion.

Gump also won the Born and Raised market lamb show on Tuesday. Jacob Roeth, of Troy, was named Reserve Grand Champion Born and Raised. Both lambs were from Team Johnson Show Lambs.

Lauren Wright, 16, of Fletcher won Grand Champion Market Pen of 2. Caleb Stone, 13, of Troy, was named Reserve Grand Champion Market Pen of 2.

“It takes a lot of hard work,” said Stone on Monday. Stone also won Reserve Champion Natural Color lamb at the 2018 Ohio State Fair.

“It’s fun to be with my friends and eat fair food,” he said at the county fair. He’s a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.

The 2018 Miami County Fair Lamb and Wool Queen is Emma Sutherly, 14, of Troy. She is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly. She will be a freshman at Miami East High School. She shows sheep and goats at the fair. She participated at the Ohio State Fair with a wool outfit she made.

The 2018 Miami County Fair Lamb and Wool Princess is Keira Kirby, 13, of Fletcher. She is the daughter of Kenny and Jenni Kirby. She will be an eighth grader at Miami East Junior High. She showed market lambs at the fair. She is active in sports including basketball, softball and volleyball.