Troy teen sweeps steer shows

MIAMI COUNTY — Kassidy Thompson will close out her 4-H career with a banner year.

Thompson, 18, of Troy, not only swept the Miami County Fair steer shows with her shorthorn plus, Worm, but the pair also made the 2018 Ohio State Fair final drive. She also was named Champion 18-year old Senior Showman at the state fair this summer.

Both of those accomplishments were her top goals of her final year in the ring.

“At state fair, my goal was to win my breed and get into the final drive and I did that,” she said. “I’ve never been in the final drive.”

Thompson, with her father Dave, sister Kaitlyn, and local show stock breeder Tavis Shane, found Worm in Illinois. While other steers were on the list, it was the only steer the group agreed on as a whole, so they brought him back home to Monroe Township.

“When I walked into the pen, I said, ‘Okay, that’s the one,’ but we kept looking,” she said. “We’ve never agreed on the same (steer), ever — like, all of us — so it was special.”

Spending up to eight hours in the barn with Worm, rinsing, feeding and working on the steer’s coat kept the teen busy throughout the season.

The Milton-Union High School graduate has enjoyed many years of success not only in the steer barn, but also showing market barrows and lambs throughout her 10-year 4-H career, but the steer barn is where she loves to be.

“I missed a lot of school for shows,” she said with a laugh.

Thompson even missed her senior prom to show in New York this season, but showing cattle is her true passion and a family tradition.

Her grandmother, Jane Thompson, lent a helping hand with her banners at the steer barn on Tuesday. Grandma Thompson shared how she grew up raising red poll cattle and showing with her sisters on their farm where her granddaughter now lives on Nashville Road.

“My whole family grew up doing it. My great-grandparents started it and then my grandmother kept it going and then my dad kept it going with Kaitlyn and I,” she said. “My mom and dad definitely made all this possible.”

Kassidy credited her sister Kaitlyn for helping fill in when she needed help at shows or doing barn work.

“Kaitlyn and I have always done this together as sisters. It was one of the things we ever really bonded over,” she shared. “That’s what we grew up doing so that’s what we did together.”

She also credits Tavis and Molly Shane for their guidance in fitting and making Worm look his best. She said she looks forward to helping their children, Jackson and Josie, with their cattle projects in the future.

Ending on a high note, Thompson said her last year of showing is bittersweet before she heads off to Bowling Green State University to study gerontology.

“It doesn’t seem real quite yet,” said Thompson the day following her last county fair, where she was selected as Grand Champion Jr. Fair Market Steer.

Thompson won the following shows with Worm this season: Ohio State Fair Champion Shorthorn Plus; Ohio State Fair Champion 18 year-old Showman; Clark County’s Cattle Battle Champion Shorthorn Plus and Fifth Overall; Ohio Beef Expo Champion Shorthorn Plus and Seventh Overall; Miami County Fair Champion Open Show steer; Miami County Champion Junior Show Steer and Champion Beef Showman of Showmen.

Thompson, daughter of Dave and Tammy Thompson, will sell her champion steer in the Miami County Fair’s Sale of Champions, which begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the hog barn.

