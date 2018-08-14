Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller said a brown and white pit bull was being aggressive and would not let them out of their house on the 1500 block of Fairfax Avenue on Aug. 10 at approximately 6:10 a.m. The dog, which had no tags or a collar, was seized by animal control.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a non-injury, hit skip traffic crash on the 800 block of Manier Avenue that happened sometime between Aug. 9-10.

A hit skip accident was reported on the 9600 block of North County Road 25-A on Aug. 10 at 11:20 a.m.

There was report of hit skip accident near the Shell gas station on South Street on Aug. 10 at approximately 9:15 p.m. The victim stated her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene. The at-fault vehicle was found a few streets away, and the driver was subsequently arrested for OVI and incarcerated. Zakery A. Kirkland, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI, fifth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident on public roads, and minor misdemeanor open container in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A complainant stated on Aug. 10 that she noticed her medication was gone and suspected her friend took the medication on the 300 block of McKinley Avenue. The medicine was later located.

The city of Piqua Utilities Department called to report water and power had been reconnected by a homeowner after the city had disconnected them for non-payment on the 1300 block of Manier Avenue on Aug. 10 at approximately 2 p.m.

Adam and Eve reported items being shoplifted from the store on Aug. 10 at approximately 8:45 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

LITTERING: A complainant advised that a male subject threw a bag of trash out into the street as he drove past on the 600 block of Second Street on Aug. 10 at approximately 1:25 p.m. An officer spoke with the female whose residence the trash came from. She was uncertain who the male was and how he obtained her trash. Trash was picked up by a male juvenile.

ASSAULT: There was a report of an assault in progress on the 800 block of Manier Avenue on Aug. 10 at 2:05 p.m. Officer learned that an ongoing feud between neighbors progressed into one being on the other’s property. Once confronted and asked to leave, the subject did not, and the subject was pushed off the property. The subject then went right back to where they were. The subject was charged due to being previously warned by officers not to be there. Rebecca L. Brown, 33, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

MENACING: A caller said another person threatened her through a third party on the 600 block of Park Avenue on Aug. 10 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

TRESPASSING: A caller said her neighbor was pounding on her door and would not leave on the 100 block of Maryville Lane on Aug. 10 at approximately 3:15 p.m. They were trespassed from each others’ property.

An officer responded to the report of two suspicious people looking into the windows of a vacant house on the 600 block of Scott Street on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. The suspects were located and warned for trespassing.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident in the area of Amherst and Plymouth avenues on Aug. 10 at approximately 5:45 p.m. A driver was cited.

DISTURBANCE: An anonymous caller advised two males appeared to be ready to fight each other on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue on Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. Officers spoke with both males, and both were warned for disorderly conduct.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing several traffic violations on the 300 block of West Greene Street on Aug. 10 at 10:50 p.m. The driver was arrested and incarcerated. Constance J. Justice, 52, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.