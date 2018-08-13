Winners Pics

Haley Ashmore, 14, of Arcanum won Reserve Champion Sr. California Buck rabbit. Ashmore is a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club
Gephart, 9, of Troy won Champion Mixbreed Doe. She is a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club.
Dakota Gephart, 9, of Troy won Champion Sr. California Buck. She is a member of the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club
Ty Roeth, 12, of Troy won Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Calf. Roeth is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club
Kara Stephan, 12, of Covington won Grand Champion 6-Class Other Breeds. She is a member of Prmier Livestock 4-H Club.
Kara Stephan, 12, of Covington won Grand Champion 4-Class and Grand Champion Netherland Dwarf Buck. She is a member of Premier Livestock 4-H Club.
Kila Stephan, of Covington won Reserve Champion Netherland Dwarf Buck and Doe. She is a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club
Emma Sutherly, 14, of Troy won Reserve Champion Doe on Saturday. Sutherly is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.
