Monday fun-day at the Miami County Fair

Jaxson Derge, 2, of Tipp City creates a masterpiece during Kids Day on Monday.

Keira Kirby, 13, Isaac Beal, 13, Lauren Wright, 15, and Paige Pence, 15, all students at Miami East share a laugh as they wait to enter the show ring at the Sheep Arena on Monday at the Miami County Fair.

Jordan Wade, 7, of Houston makes a smoothie with a peddle-powered bicycle as OSU Extension Agent Linda Good mans the blender during Kids day at the Miami County Fair on Monday.

Two-year-old Colby Shellenberger of Pleasant Hill paints a portion of the kids mural during Kids Day at the Miami County Fair on Monday.

Parents and kids line up for free bike helmets as Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies see that helmets fit properly. Some 300 helmets were provided by the Troy Elks Club for Kids Day at the Miami County Fair.

Ty Ratermann, 5, left, and Gambyll Flora, 5, make rockets at the WACO Aviation Learning Center table during Kids Day at the Miami County Fair on Monday.

Teeghann Kiser, 7, Eljah Hasselbeck, 9, and Lucas Hasselbeck, 6, all of Piqua visit with Santa while their mom’s Sara Hasselbeck, and Sara Durand look on.