Miami County Junior Fair 4-H Miscellaneous and Clothing Revue results

From left, first place Emma Sutherly, second place Thomas Burkett in the Senior Division Miscellaneous Revue. Sutherly did a project about canning produce. Burkett did a project centered around grilling.
From left, first place Hannah Robinson, second place Riley Blair, third place Drake Burkett in the Junior Division of Miscellaneous Revue. Robinson did a quilt project, Blair exhibited a vegetable project and Burkett particpated in the “Not Just Knots” project.
From left, first place Lillian Cusick and second place Emma Sutherly in the Senior Clothing Revue project.
