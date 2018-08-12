Saturday at the Miami County Fair

The sun sets on Saturday evening at the Miami County Fair.

Isaac Hess, 13, of Laura, and Kegan Stevens, 11, of West Milton, get some time off their feet in between shows on Saturday.

Kenny Kirby, far left, trims the wool on the goat of his daughter, Kearsten, 16, as Baylee Bieelow, 7, waits with Bill Swallow before Saturday’s goat show at the Miami County Fair.

Jane Adkins, left, of Grove City, judges flowers in the Horticulture Hall on Saturday.

Miami County Junior Fair Board member Kacie Tackett checks in a pair of goat showmen on Saturday.

Claire Ely, 4, of West Milton, keeps her eye on the judge as she competes in PeeWee Swine Showmanship at the Miami County Fair on Saturday, as her mother Breanna keeps an eye on Claire and her pig.

Rum River Blend performs in the Entertainment Tent on Saturday.

Eighteen-month-old Emilia Sheafer of Covington checks out her aunt Kristen Whitenick’s restored John Deere tractor in the antique power display area.

Garrett Beasley, 2, of Christiansburg, relaxes as his dad, Dan, pulls him around the fairgrounds on Saturday.

The Iron Russian throws James “The Baker” Hickey to the canvas during Saturday’s Dynamic Championship Wrestling exhibition at the Miami County Fair.