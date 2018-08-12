Area Briefs

Class of ‘56 plans party

PIQUA — The Piqua Central High School Class of 1956 will gather on Saturday, Sept. 8, to celebrate their 80th birthdays. The party will be at 3 p.m. at 311 Drafthouse, 311 N Main St., Piqua.

Guests will be responsible for their own checks. There is no set ending time for the party. Spouses and guests are invited to join the birthday celebration.

Classmates unable to attend are encouraged to consider sending notes, cards, or letters to one of the organizers to share with those in attendance.

If classmates plan to attend, please call or email Ulene Young Shively at (937) 335-8499 or ushively@woh.rr.com; or call or email Nancy Beaver Bates at (937) 778-1781; or email nancyannb56@yahoo.com so the organizers have an idea of how many people to expect. Everyone is welcome to attend even if they haven’t made reservations.

School board to meet

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held in the K-8 Media Center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington. This is an open meeting, and the public is welcome to attend.

Public hearing set

PIQUA — The city of Piqua Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St. The Planning Commission will be discussing a special use permit application for a solar facility proposed to be constructed on Manier Avenue in Piqua.