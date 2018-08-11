Princess for the fair days

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Fair Pork Princess Abigail Maxson kicked off the fair festivities by grabbing the mic before one of the many pig shows on Friday.

The 11-year-old stepped in to sing the National Anthem prior to the beginning of the open class gilt show.

The sixth grade student said she enjoys helping out at the fair as a part of fair royalty.

“I like helping give out trophies and ribbons and the money,” she said. Maxson, along with Miami County Fair Princess Natalie Parke, 6, of Covington, helped fair volunteers and the showmanship judge in the ring on Saturday morning.

Maxson said she interviewed for the pork princess to represent the industry as part of a little family rivalry.

“I wanted to beat my cousin in it. It’s something to fun to do at the fair,” she said. “I like supporting my twin brother Connor and my little brother Wyatt with their pigs, too.”

Maxson said her favorite part of participating in the fair each year is learning more about her 4-H market barrows.

“I like getting to know their personalities,” she said. “My pig Oreo will follow me without even touching him.”

Maxson will participate in a variety of pig shows throughout the county fair. She is the daughter of Scott and Katrina Maxson. It is her third year of showing market barrows. She is a member of the Ham and Lamb 4-H Club.

From left, Miami County Fair Princess Natalie Parke, 6, and Miami County Fair Pork Princess Abigail Maxson, 11, pass out candy and ribbons at the showmanship show Saturday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_IMG_9264_cmyk_cmyk_ne201881116530790.jpg From left, Miami County Fair Princess Natalie Parke, 6, and Miami County Fair Pork Princess Abigail Maxson, 11, pass out candy and ribbons at the showmanship show Saturday morning.

