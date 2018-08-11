Fire destroys large barn

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A large barn was destroyed by an early morning fire north of Covington.

Covington firefighters responded to a reported barn fire in the 9700 block of North Rangeline Road, north of St. Rt. 185, shortly before midnight on Friday. Fire units were advised that there were other nearby buildings as well as propane tanks.

The first units on the scene reported the barn to be “fully engulfed” on their arrival. Brandford was an automatic mutual aide call for the blaze and Covington quickly requested additional tankers from Versailles, Russia, and Pleasant Hill.

The barn was located some distance off the road so a steady supply of tankers worked to keep dump tanks full as water was shuttled from Stillwater Prairie a short distance away.

Quick action by firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported and it is unknown if any animals were inside the barn.

No cause or damage estimate is currently available.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters battle a barn fire in the 9700 block of North Rangeline Road, north of Covington, early Saturday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_081118mju_fire_rangeline1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters battle a barn fire in the 9700 block of North Rangeline Road, north of Covington, early Saturday morning.