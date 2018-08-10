Keeping students safe

Michelle Mitchell listens to a security orientation by Tony Lyons at Piqua High School on Friday. Mitchell will be greeting visitors to Piqua High School and assisting them in gaining entry under the school’s new security guidelines.

Lois Wion, formerly a secretary at Piqua Central Intermediate School will be working out of Piqua High School beginning this year. She is seen with Kris Lee as they discuss some of the new security measures in place at both the high school and junior high.

Piqua High School teacher Jana Krogman poses as A.J. Ganger snaps her photo for her new school ID card at Piqua High School on Friday. With new security measures in place, everyone who enters Piqua High School and Piqua Junior High School will be required to provide a photo ID to gain entry.

