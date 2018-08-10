2018 Miami Co. Fair kicks off

Dustin Butts, 12, of Pleasant Hill scrubs down his calf at the wash rack on Friday. Butts is a member of the Just 4 Fun 4H Club.

Crystal Ganger of Covington and her horse Norman carry the Colors during Opening Ceremonies for the 2018 Miami County Fair on Friday.

Abbey Williams, 8, of Troy competes in a human barrel race during kids fun day in the horse arena at the Miami County Fair on Friday.

Horse arena fun day participants Emily Martin,12, and Layla Reck, 5, of Casstown, help out on Friday.

Mason McGuffey, 9, of West Milton poses for a selfie at the Piqua Daily Call/Troy Daily News selfie paper box in the Merchants Building on Friday as AIM Media’s Becky Smith checks out the screen.

A phone charging station, operated by the Upper Valley Career Center, is located just inside the entrance to the Merchants Building.

Troy Fire Department officers Greg Dilts and Eric Krites check paperwork on fair vendors as they work to insure the safety of everyone attending the 2018 Miami County Fair.