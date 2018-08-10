Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller found a rabid raccoon on his property on the 1300 block of Hillcrest Avenue on Aug. 8 at 7:30 a.m. The raccoon was found and dispatched.

OVI: An officer observed a vehicle drive over the curb, through a park grass area, and then strike another curb at Pitsenbarger Park on Aug. 8 at 8:50 a.m. The driver submitted to a urine sample. The investigation is pending results.

SEARCH WARRANT: A narcotics search warrant was executed at a residence on the 1300 block of Brook Street on Aug. 8 at 12:40 p.m. Evidence of drug trafficking and drug abuse were recovered from the residence.

ACCIDENT: One vehicle lost a tire due to a mechanical failure and the tire collided with a parked car in the area of West Water and North College streets on Aug. 8 at approximately 2:20 p.m. No injuries were reported, and only minor damage was done to the parked car. The vehicle that lost the tire was towed from the scene. The driver was not charged due to the mechanical failure.

There was a two-vehicle non-injury accident on the 200 block of South Main Street on Aug. 8 at 4:20 p.m.

There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the area of East Ash Street and Scott Drive on Aug. 8 at 4:55 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a traffic crash in the area of West Water and North College streets on Aug. 8 at approximately 6:45 p.m. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

THEFT: A bicycle was stolen off a front porch on Rundle Avenue on Aug. 8 sometime between 8:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

An officer responded to take a stolen and recovered motor vehicle report on the 1700 block of Dover Avenue on Aug. 9 at 5 a.m. The vehicle was discovered as being stolen following an investigation by Troy police.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police were dispatched to the Baymont Inn and Suites for a disorderly complaint on Aug. 8 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Dispatch advised there was a male passed out by the front door. The male was awakened and taken to his hotel room where he was handed off to a subject he was on a business trip with.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reportedly damaged a mail box on the 200 block of West High Street on Aug. 9 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Cassandra L. Brumbaugh, 29, of Ansonia, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: A juvenile male tried to punch an adult male and did strike an adult female on the 500 block of South Wayne Street on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. It is unknown at this time who the juvenile is.

There was a disturbance at a residence on the 100 block of Mound Street on Aug. 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m. A male subject was struck several times in the head with a liquor bottle. The male subject was transported to UVMC by squad. Cyrus C. Jones, 35, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.