Pair charged with aggravated robbery

PIQUA — A Dayton man and a local man are facing felony robbery charges after allegedly robbing a woman of her cell phone on early Thursday morning.

The initial call reported that a male subject had assaulted a female subject on Thursday morning at 12:13 a.m. in a parking lot near Lucky’s Bar on the 100 block of North Main Street.

After police arrived to the scene, the female victim reported that she had her cell phone stolen and that one of two male subjects involved had displayed a firearm, according to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department.

Shevaughn J. Henry, 21, of Dayton reportedly displayed the firearm during the incident while the other suspect — Marquis Devon Purter, 30, of Piqua — reportedly grabbed the victim’s cell phone.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was initially flagged down after the incident, and the trooper was able to locate the suspects’ vehicle.

The firearm was not recovered. The victim did not appear to have any injuries.

Henry was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and Purter was charged with second-degree felony aggravated robbery in connection with this incident. Henry and Purter were each incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday morning.

Preliminary hearings for Henry and Purter are scheduled for Aug. 15. They are continuing to be held in the jail on $25,000 cash or surety bond.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

