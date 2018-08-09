COLUMBUS — The votes are in, and TourismOhio has expanded the Ohio Ice Cream Trail to include an additional five ice cream shops. The additions bring the total number of scoop shops on the trail to 20 local, family owned and nationally recognized ice cream shops.

New members of the Ohio Ice Cream Trail include:

• The Creamery, Delphos

• Mason’s Creamery, Cleveland

• Milk & Honey, Canton

• Honey Hut Ice Cream, Cleveland

• Rosati’s Frozen Custard, Northfield Center

“We’re excited to welcome these businesses to Ohio’s Ice Cream Trail,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “The Ohio Ice Cream Trail promotes Ohio businesses, using local ingredients, to create quality flavors and fun experiences that are the embodiment of our Ohio. Find It Here. brand.”

Throughout July (National Ice Cream Month), ice cream lovers had the opportunity to vote online for their favorite scoop shops to be added to the Ohio Ice Cream Trail. The top five vote recipients are now part of the official Ohio Ice Cream Trail at Ohio.org/IceCream.

Velvet Ice Cream, in partnership with TourismOhio, also gave one ice cream enthusiast a year of free ice cream for sharing their Ohio ice cream experiences using #MyOhioScoop. The winner was announced today on an Ohio.FindItHere Instagram Story.

Summer isn’t over yet, so be sure to continue to discover new ice cream flavors and dishes by visiting Ohio.org/IceCream or following along on social media with #MyOhioScoop and #OhioFindItHere. To find more trails to explore, check out the Ohio Adventure Trails map at Ohio.org.

For more travel inspiration, follow @OhioFindItHere on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and share your photos using #OhioFindItHere.