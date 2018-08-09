City to host 2018 Government Academy

PIQUA — The Piqua Government Academy welcomes all Piqua residents to come learn about what the city does, why the city does it, and how the city does it.

With how successful this program has been in the past, the academy has been recognized by the Ohio City/County Management Association as one of the best programs for citizen engagement. The program offers a way to educate residents, build positive relationships and increase communication between the local government and the Piqua community. Learning more about local government can encourage people to be future leaders.

The Piqua Government Academy is a free program offered to those 18 years old and up. The Academy will begin on Monday, Sept. 10, and run every Monday for nine weeks.

Academy participants will be able to:

Meet and interact with the Piqua city manager, department heads and staff

Learn why decisions are made and how the departments operate

Discover the status of current projects and future plans for development and programming for the City of Piqua

Expand the knowledge and be informed on current topics in the community

Participate in lively discussions, role-playing and other fun interactive activities

Tour city facilities

Become an informed and involved citizen

How to sign up:

1. Register using the online form at piquaoh.org – Online Piqua Government Academy Application

2. Stop in to the Piqua Municipal Government Complex and pick up an application.

3. Download and print a Piqua Government Academy Application, mail or drop off to: Piqua Government Academy,

City of Piqua, 201 W. Water St., Piqua, OH 45356