The ducks are falling, the ducks are falling!

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua’s fourth annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop is less than 10 days away!

On Saturday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m., PSC Crane and Rigging will drop up to 2,000 rubber ducks into the Miami River, just east of Lock Nine Park. The drop and race take place immediately prior to the start of the final 2018 Rock Piqua! Riverfront Concert.

The community non-profit group Mainstreet Piqua reports that there are still ducks available for adoption. “We have a lot of ducks already adopted,” Executive Director Lorna Swisher said. “The Piqua community has been so supportive and we are really hoping to get them all adopted.”

The Duck Drop event benefits Mainstreet Piqua in their ongoing efforts to promote and redevelop downtown Piqua.

Each rubber duck is numbered. The first duck that makes its way to the finish line will earn the winner $1,000 cash. Second prize is a $500 landscaping makeover donated by Lillicrap Mulch and Timber Sales. The third duck’s owner will win a $250 shopping spree at Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothier in downtown Piqua. The last place “Last and Lazy Duck” earns the prize of a $400 rocker/recliner donated by Town and Country Furniture.

To adopt a single duck is $5, or you can choose to increase your chances of winning by purchasing a Quack Pack of six for $25, or a Grand Quack of 25 ducks for $100. Ducks can be adopted by individuals, groups, or businesses.

Ducks are available at the Mainstreet Piqua office (credit card, check or cash), 326 N. Main St. They can also be adopted online by clicking on the Rockin’ River Duck Drop link at mainstreetpiqua.com. Adoptions are available Thursdays at the Piqua Community Farmers Market, or pick up your adoption forms at the Wayne Street branch of Unity National Bank, Apple Tree Gallery, or Readmore’s Hallmark.

The Rockin’ River Duck Drop is sponsored by Unity National Bank, Ticon Paving Inc., PSC Crane and Rigging, Miami Valley Centre Mall, Lillicrap Mulch and Timber sales, Crayex, and A.M. Leonard.

Mainstreet Piqua also reports that its 2018 Coloring Contest, held in conjunction with the Duck Drop, was a great success.

Swisher said the number of entries increased this year. “Last year, we were happy to have a few dozen entries, but this year we were excited to see over 180 entries come in. The numbers were up across all age brackets.”

She also commented on the quality of this year’s entries, “We were so impressed, not only with the quantity of entries, but also with their quality. It was obvious that we have creative and dedicated artists in our area. The judges had a tough job!”

Awards were given to the top three finishers in each age bracket (1-6 years, 7-12, and 13-adult). First place finishers won $50 Cinemark gift cards donated by Miami Valley Centre Mall. Second place children’s winners received stuffed animal ducks, and the 13-up group received an entry in the Duck Drop race on Aug. 18. Third place winners earned a Market Dollar to spend at the Piqua Farmers Market.

The winners:

• 1-6 years: 1st place – Avery DiPace; 2nd place – Lily Williams; 3rd place – Lily Kemmer

• 7-12 years: 1st place – Brayden Myers; 2nd place – Leopold Schmiesing; 3rd place – Georgia Moore

• 13-adult: 1st place – Cassandra Schrubb; 2nd place – Elizabeth Hole; 3rd place – Kennedy Booker

Coloring page designs were created by artist/illustrator Aaron Lindeman of Piqua, who also provided art for the popular Duck Drop trading cards.

Fourth annual Duck Drop coming up