Make ‘Connections’ with local businesswoman

PIQUA — The YWCA Connections group’s next luncheon and meeting will feature Kim Wolf of Marmee’s Pantry on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“Wolf will discuss essential oils — what they are, how they work and how you can use essential oils in your everyday life,” said Terri Sherman, Connections committee member. “This will be a very educational program and those attending will be amazed at all that essential oils can do.”

Wolf opened her West Milton business in March. Located at 25 S. Miami St., the store offers a wide variety of products, including more than 150 culinary and medicinal herbs and spices, essential oils, mineral and plant-based cosmetics, tea blends, homeopathic remedies, ear candles, balms and salves. The bulk foods selection includes pastas, flours and sugars, beans, nuts and fruits.

Reservations for the Connections event must be made by Tuesday, Aug. 14, by calling the YWCA at (937) 773-6626 or e-mailing info@ywcapiqua.com. Cost is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. The meal will be catered by Lee’s Famous Recipe Catering.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group meets the third Thursday of each month at the YWCA (418 N. Wayne St., Piqua).

