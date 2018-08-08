Neighbors help neighbor in need

PIQUA — When a longtime resident on Adams Street needed assistance with repairs to his house, a group of his neighbors got together to lend a helping hand.

“His insurer was going to drop him,” Joe Quinn of Piqua said.

Steve Long, who has been living at his home on Adams Street for 17 years, was worried about losing his homeowners’ insurance due to his house needing numerous of repairs, but his neighbors were there to help him out.

“All of the neighbors jumped in,” said Quinn, one of Long’s neighbors.

His neighbors — including Quinn, Joe Grunkemeyer, Shaun Jones, Cory Proffitt, David and Addie Teeter, Jason Humphreys, and others — power-washed his house, repainted it, fixed his rain spout, repaired his railing, and did other renovations.

Grunkemeyer, in addition to donating a new part for the rain spout and laying down new mulch and decorative rocks for landscaping around Long’s house, also donated a new air conditioner to Long. Jones also made a bench — a much-desired item on Long’s wish list.

Quinn said that they put in around 250 man hours to fix up the house.

“It restores my faith in human beings,” Long said.

Long said that he was worried about having to do the repairs himself. “I can’t do that kind of stuff anymore, and they chipped in, and it was wonderful.”

Long and his neighbors rededicated his home on Tuesday evening during a block party they held as part of National Night Out.

“I thought nobody cared about old people, and I was wrong,” Long said.

Long said that his neighbors’ thoughtfulness did not stop there, as it was not uncommon for his neighbors to knock on the door and give him or others a fully cooked meal.

The neighborhood also has two small community gardens where they grow and share tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables.

“It’s a whole neighborhood commitment,” Quinn said.

Adams Street residents repair, repaint house

