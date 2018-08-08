Tecumseh Woods celebrates 60 years

PIQUA — Tucked away at the end of Lenox Street, Tecumseh Woods Swim Club is a hidden gem of Piqua.

Opened in August of 1958 by local residents, the pool offers a family-oriented environment or a relaxing day in the summer sun. Tecumseh Woods is open annually from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and accepts new members year-round.

Along with the great atmosphere, Tecumseh Woods hosts special days for kids, which include lunch and games, an annual Fourth of July celebration, and other activities throughout the summer. Tecumseh Woods also offers swim lessons and has a competitive swim team.

This year, to celebrate its 60th year, Tecumseh Woods is holding a BBQ dinner fundraiser on August 18. Local food truck TK BBQ will be serving dinner from 5-7 p.m. Dinner tickets can still be purchased at the club’s concession stand or from any board member. Non-members will have an all-day pass to the pool with a dinner ticket.

As part of the festivities for the day, members and guests will be able to participate in kids’ games, a cornhole tournament, raffles, and door prizes. Music will be provided by local DJ Dave Trissell. Kona Ice truck will also be there serving their famous shaved ice.

Please mark your calendar for this one-day event. For more information about the celebration or pool membership, please visit the pool’s website at www.tecumsehwoods.com, Facebook, or call (937) 773-9052.

Provided photo Tecumseh Woods Swim Club will hold a BBQ dinner fundraiser on Aug. 18, in celebration of the club's 60th year.

