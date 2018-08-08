Mutual Federal names Counts senior credit officer

SIDNEY — Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, has named Nate Counts as vice president senior credit officer, effective August 6, 2018.

Counts has more than 24 years of banking experience in Miami and Shelby Counties. As the senior credit officer, Counts will be responsible for credit quality and administration, as well as working with select customers within the bank’s market.

Counts studied economics at Marietta College. During his banking career, he has served in various leadership roles in commercial banking and community service.

Counts’ community service includes the Sidney/Shelby County United Way Campaign Drive, serving as president of Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities and as a finance and ethics committee member, acting as treasurer of Health Partners Free Clinic, and serving as an Anna Athletic Booster. In past years, he was also a Troy Area Chamber of Commerce board member. Nate is a Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Graduate.

“Nate’s addition rounds out our team of bankers and prepares us to materially grow in our markets. Nate and I have worked side by side the last 10 years building a bank and taking great care of customers. We look forward to accomplishing our goal of making Mutual Federal the bank of choice in Miami and Shelby Counties,” said Brett Baumeister, Western Ohio market president.

Mutual Federal is a division of First Bank Richmond. First Bank Richmond, with over $700 million in assets, is a mutual state bank headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. It offers a full range of consumer and commercial banking and investment services through its thirteen branch offices. Founded in 1887, the bank serves Wayne and Shelby counties in Indiana, and Miami and Shelby counties in Ohio.