Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

WARRANT: John A. Walker, 29, of Sidney, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Aug. 3.

Paula J. Boothby, 52, of New Lebanon, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Aug. 5.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A subject reported juveniles in the caller’s vehicle on the 500 block of East Street on Aug. 3 at 6:40 a.m. The juveniles reportedly left prior to the officer’s arrival. The subjects were located and warned for trespassing.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller reported a subject possibly staying at a vacant residence on the 300 block of Gordon Street on Aug. 3 at approximately 8:45 a.m. The residence was checked, and a back door was found standing open. The inside was checked with no one located inside.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries on the 800 block of East Ash Street on Aug. 3 at 10:20 a.m. Involved subjects exchanged information and agreed to a traffic report waiver.

There was a report of a traffic crash near BK Root Beer on the 1400 block of South Street on Aug. 4 at 8:10 p.m. Patrick L. Beireis, 64, of Greenville, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-refusal with prior conviction in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: A caller said someone broke into her apartment and stole money out of her bedroom on the 100 block of South Wayne Street on Aug. 3 at 11:50 a.m. The caller had a suspect but no evidence.

Someone broke into a caller’s condemned residence and stole items on the 400 block of Adams Street. It was reported on Aug. 3. The caller has not been at the residence for several months due to it getting condemned by the health department. Unknown suspects or when it occurred.

THEFT: A riding lawnmower was reported stolen from Home Depot on Aug. 3. It went missing on June 19 sometime between noon and 1 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated male was lying in the grass on East Main Street near the Shawnee bridge on Aug. 5 at 2:20 a.m. He was cited and released to a family member. David J. Nash, 39, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.