Lehman Catholic students receive scholarships

SIDNEY — The annual Lehman Catholic Scholarship Reception was held at Lehman Catholic High School in the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 1. More than 100 people gathered for a celebration bringing together Lehman Catholic student recipients of named scholarships and the donors who make it possible. Donors and students met with one another, sharing their Lehman bond and the ways that scholarships have impacted both of their lives.

This year, 57 Lehman Catholic students were awarded scholarships totaling $64,000. The following named scholarships awarded individual scholarships of $500 to $1,500 to student recipients:

The Clifton Alexander Scholarship

The Edward & Betty Carity Scholarship

The Carol Wesbecher Covault ’56 Scholarship

Learn Live Love LEHMAN Scholarship

The Richard & Harriet Frantz Scholarship

The Gigandet High School Scholarship

The Frank A. Gilardi & Julie l. Raterman Gilardi Scholarship

The James & Jean Hartzell Family Scholarship

The Patrick Michael Pudlewski Memorial Scholarship

The Scott Family Scholarship

The Norm & Jean Smith Family Scholarship

The Ann Vondenhuevel Scholarship

The Dilworth Family Scholarship

Catholic Education Fund

The following students were awarded scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year:

• Seniors | Class of 2019 — Grace Brandt, Mackenzie Bricker, Logan Bunker, Kiera Burns, Hannah Giguere, Malorie Hussy, Ann Pannapara, Jacquelyn Schemmel, Kaila Sims, Aaron Topp, Brieanna Werling

• Juniors | Class of 2020 — Mikkel Alvarez, R.J. Bertini, Elijah Jock, Kirstyn Lee, Emma Nees, Brendan O’Leary,

Abigail Schutt, Heidi Schutt

• Sophomores | Class of 2021 — Emily Bornhorst, Luke Burkhardt, Alexandra Casillas, Dominic Casto, Noelle Dexter,

Ella Gover, Sophie Ratermann, Carianna Rindler

• Freshmen | Class of 2022 — Brock Bostick, Sophia Braun, Carissa Edwards, Meghan Chamberlin, Christian Clouse, Taylor Cooper, Matthew DeNise, Ariana Gover, Molly Greene, James Holthaus, Andrea Hughes, Michael McFarland, Colleen O’Leary, Sophia Pickerel, Samuel Range, Taylor Reinke, Kathryn Stewart, Heidi Toner, Macie Verdier, Brenden Werling, Elaina Young