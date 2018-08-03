Let’s dance!

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A.J. Ganger of Piqua’s Indian Nation Station, left, films Piqua Police Chief Bruce Jamison, center, Officer Brett Marrs, far right, and Careful Corners kids as they begin putting together the Piqua Police Department Lip-Sync Challenge video on Friday. Piqua was challenged by the Sidney Police Department to participate in the popular law enforcement lip-sync challenge that is sweeping both YouTube and Facebook.In turn, the Piqua Police Department has issued the following challenge: “Piqua Police Department has accepted the Lip Synch Challenge from Sidney PD. Now, we want to challenge our community to just dance, dance, dance.If your business or organization has some good soul in your feet and can help us, please Facebook message us. Just imagine what we could do together!”