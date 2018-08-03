Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim reported damage to the roof of her vehicle on the 700 block of North Wayne Street on July 31 at 4:20 a.m.

A female subject reported her motorcycle was kicked over and damaged on the 700 block of North Wayne Street sometime between July 30-31. No suspects.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Police responded to a call referencing a female subject making harassing phone calls to a male subject on South Street on July 31 at 7:20 a.m. A female subject was warned for telecommunications harassment.

FOUND: Medication was found at French Park on July 31 at 8:45 a.m. The medication was placed into evidence.

A bicycle was found lying next to the road in the area of Washington and Drexel avenues on Aug. 1 at approximately 12:30 a.m.

A bicycle was found on the sidewalk in the area of Scott Street and Nicklin Avenue on Aug. 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject refusing to leave a residence on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on July 31 at approximately 10:15 a.m. Upon arrival, the male subject could not be located.

MISUSE OF FUNDS: There was a report of a misuse of funds from CRSI at Walmart on July 31 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

STOLEN CARD: An officer responded to Fifth Third Bank in reference to a male subject stating his house was broken into and his ATM card was stolen sometime between June 18 and July 31.

WARRANT: A male subject with an active warrant was arrested on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue and was transported to the jail on July 31 at approximately 11 a.m. Narcotics were found on the suspect, and he will be charged once the narcotics are identified.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit-skip accident on private property on the 400 block of Garbry Road on July 31 at 1 p.m. The property owner is obtaining video footage of the vehicle. The investigation is pending.

MENACING: A male subject was making threats to occupants of a residence on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Avenue over a suspected issue of theft on July 31 at approximately 3:15 p.m. The male subject eventually left when he was advised to do so.

A male subject was at a residence on the 200 block of East Main Street without welcome on July 31 at approximately 3:15 p.m.

TRESPASSING: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject being on a property on the 500 block of South Roosevelt Avenue without permission on July 31 at 4:15 p.m. The male subject was located and warned for trespassing.

THEFT: The owner of Domino’s reported a cash box stolen, possible fraudulent activities by employees, and damage to the business on July 31 at approximately 4:20 p.m. This investigation is pending.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of East Water and North Main streets on July 31 at approximately 5:10 p.m.

COUNTERFEIT MONEY: Police were dispatched to Taco Bell on Covington Avenue for a fraud complaint on July 31 at 6 p.m. The complainant advised a customer tried to pass fake money. The bill was collected and placed into evidence.

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers responded with the Piqua Fire Department to a person with a head injury on the 500 block of South Main Street on July 31 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The injury was from an accidental fall. No police assistance was needed.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a person not breathing on the 500 block of Wood Street on July 31 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Officers found a person who had overdosed on drugs. The Piqua Fire Department treated and transported the person to the hospital.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign in the area of Miami and Weber streets on July 31 at 10 p.m. Blood was drawn and sent to the lab for a suspected OVI.

SUSPICIOUS: A juvenile reported that an unknown white male subject chased him and accused him of breaking into his car on the 100 block of South Street on Aug. 1 at approximately 12:15 a.m.