Woman arraigned on cruelty to animals

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County woman was arraigned on charges relating to animal cruelty and a condemned home in Covington this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Krista Estep, 37, who has previous addresses in Covington and Piqua, originally was scheduled to be arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on July 10, and a warrant was issued for Estep after she failed to appear.

That warrant was cancelled prior to Estep being arraigned on Tuesday. Estep is facing multiple charges, including one count of second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals, two counts of second-degree misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals, and one count of second-degree misdemeanor abandoning animals. Estep entered pleas of not guilty.

Estep was charged in connection with complaints about a possible abandoned animal at a residence on the 9400 block of Klinger Road in June, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. The Miami County Animal Shelter received multiple complaints about a dog being left at that residence. After an investigation and continued complaints about the incident, the animal shelter was granted a search warrant to seize the dog, a male Rottweiler, from the house on June 21.

Inside the house, investigators and sheriff’s deputies found that the “smell of urine and feces was overpowering.” According to court records, the “house was cluttered with trash, animal feces and urine covering the floors, couches and bed.” There was also trash and debris that made it difficult to move around the house. Court records noted that there was “a small amount of dirty water and stale food available for the dog in bowls that were filthy and surrounded by feces.”

In one of the bedrooms of the residence, there were two animal cages with rabbit carcasses inside, according to court records. The Miami County Humane Society was contacted in regard to the rabbit carcasses.

When the Rottweiler was found, investigators noted he was covered in feces and urine and also infested with fleas. He also had a green substance around his eyes and seemed to have an injury to his back legs.

Estep and other individuals are also facing multiple citations in connection with the state of the residence on the 9400 block of Klinger Road. The Miami County Health Board issued Estep five citations of minor misdemeanor violations of orders or regulations of board in regard to that residence. Kevin E. Wenning, 61, of Covington, and Jeremiah N. Estep, 42, of Piqua, also received multiple citations of minor misdemeanor violations of orders or regulations of board in regard to that residence.

On Tuesday, Miami County Municipal Court Judge Gary Nasal ordered Estep undergo a mental health evaluation and report to Miami County Public Health.

A pretrial conference for Estep was scheduled for Aug. 30.

Charged in connection with condemned house

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

