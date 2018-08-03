Casstown man arraigned on rape

MIAMI COUNTY — A Casstown man accused of raping a minor was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office charged Norman E. Smock, 81, of Casstown, with first-degree felony rape on Wednesday.

Smock was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday. He entered a plea of not guilty.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was a child under the age of 13 years old. The assault reportedly took place in Casstown. Th time frame of when the assault occurred is unclear, as the sheriff’s office is still investigating this incident. There may be additional charges as the investigation continues.

Smock also faces an unrelated citation of minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Smock is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on $100,000 cash or surety bond. A preliminary hearing for Smock is scheduled for Aug. 9.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Paul J. Treon, 24, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Leonard Allen Smith, 48, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Christopher L. Reynolds, 37, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail and a fine for two separate counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft, one count of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and one count of second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Robert K. Westfall II, 34, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Angela L. Deeter, 43, of Pleasant Hill, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jonathan L. Gross, 57, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.Gross was originally charged in June in connection with a complaint about a subject threatening to shoot his neighbor on the 1100 block of Chevy Lane in Piqua.

• Branden K. Godfrey, 34, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Lazarus L. Burdette, 41, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• David A. Nickels, 51, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms.

• Kara L. Slife, 22, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Paul A. Trader, 29, of Covington, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Justin D. Jones, 32, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Jessica L. Bever, 32, of Sidney, received one year of probation and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Crystal D. DiMatteo, 33, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Bonnie S. Roark, 51, of Dayton, received 11 days in jail, additional suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Bobbie J. Williams Jr., 43, of Covington, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from third-degree felony intimidation.

Bond set at $100,000

