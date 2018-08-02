Truck crashes into Covington home

COVINGTON — A pickup truck crashed into a Covington-area home on Thursday evening, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. when, according to Sarah Fraley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck driven by Joseph Lavy, of Bradford, was eastbound on U.S. Route 36 and failed to slow for another pickup truck that had stopped to wait on traffic before making a left-hand turn into a driveway.

Lavy swerved to avoid crashing into the vehicle in front, lost control, and crashed into a home at 9495 W. U.S. Route 36.

The impact knocked out an outside wall and the truck came to rest most of the way inside the residence.

A female was home in a bedroom that was adjacent to the impact area. She was trapped in the room until firefighters could free her, but was uninjured.

Covington firefighters report that damage to the home was considered to be extensive. Dayton Power and Light was contacted to pull the electric meter for safety purposes.

Fraley said that Lavy will be cited for failure to control.

The crash is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Mutual aid was provided by the Covington Police Department.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Covington inspect damage to a home at 9495 W. U.S. Route 36, west of Covington on Thursday evening after a pickup truck crashed into the residence.