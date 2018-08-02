Commissioners approve window project

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners approved a window project in the Miami County Sheriff’s administrative office area during their regular meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The window project will include ceiling grid modification and removal of the existing wall area enclosing two of the windows on the first floor of the safety building prior to the installation of new frames and windows. The commissioners accepted a quote from Meyer Restoration in Piqua to complete the work. The cost is not to exceed $10,958, which includes a contingency amount of $1,000. The cost will be billed internally to the sheriff’s office, who will pay for the project out of their Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

The commissioners also authorized a change order for the West Central Juvenile HVAC upgrades, cancelling a previous one. The previous change order that they cancelled will add the amount of $5,351 back to the original contingency amount. That change order could not be completed until chilled water pumps were moved, which will be completed in the next phase of the mechanical upgrades.

The new change order will furnish and install a two-inch bypass control valve and required controls, graphics, and piping for an additional amount of $2,198. The final contract amount for the project is $412,938.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of 11 shelving units. They accepted a quote from Brower Stationers, Inc. in Troy for the shelving units plus their assembly for a storage cage at the Hobart Center for County Government building. The cost is not to exceed $1,800.

The commissioners also authorized filling the vacant full-time position of child support trainer at the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $16.52 per hour.

They then authorized the reimbursement of $805.90 to commissioner Jack Evans for a portion of lodging and parking that he incurred at the 2018 NACO Annual Conference held on July 12-16.

The commissioners then accepted the resignation of Lisa K. Lazear, assistant clerk for the commissioners’ office, which will be effective at the end of the business day on Aug. 31.

Commissioner Gregory Simmons said that he was “very, very pleased” with Lazear’s work at the office.

“We’re really going to miss her,” Simmons said.

Evans and Commissioner John O’Brien echoed similar sentiments as Evans “begrudgingly” accepted Lazear’s resignation.

“She’s really grown well on the job,” Evans said.

“I thank Lisa for all her work,” O’Brien said, adding that Lazear is both a “dedicated county employee” and a “good person.”

The commissioners also went into executive session during their meeting for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property. No action was taken.

