Safety first

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Soon-to-be Piqua kindergarten students Spencer Page, Dylan Gearing, and Morgan Osbourne, l-r, learn how to cross a street to board a school bus from Piqua City Schools driver T.J. Van Pelt during Careful Corners at the Piqua National Guard Armory on Thursday. The five-day class, put on by the Piqua Police Department teaches kids to safely cross streets, ride bicycles, and much more. Officer Brett Marrs said they have nearly 40 participants in this years Careful Corners program.