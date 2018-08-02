Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller said it appeared like a vehicle purposely ran over a cat on the 500 block of Kitt Street on July 30 at 11 a.m. The cat did not appear to be injured, and the vehicle was no longer on scene. The animal shelter said they would respond later in the day to take the cat.

THEFT: A caller’s vehicle was ransacked and items were missing on the 400 block of North Wayne Street on July 30 sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. No damage was done to the vehicle.

Police responded to a call referencing a city electric meter being turned back on after it was shut off on the 1500 block of Andover Avenue on July 30 at 3:30 p.m.

A male subject reported that a cell phone was stolen from his adult son who is handicap near the Piqua Public Library on July 30 at 4:15 p.m. This investigation is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller and a neighbor said they saw a white male in a white shirt and skinny jeans trying to open the caller’s vehicle door on the 700 block of McKinley Avenue on July 30 at noon. The male had left the area prior to officer arrival, and he was unsuccessful at getting into the vehicle. Nothing had been reported as taken or damaged.

There was a report of a group of juvenile individuals were trying to enter a vacant structure at the former Piqua Milling site on July 30 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Juveniles were located and found to be looking at the structure and not entering it.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries in the area of Young and College streets on July 30 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a one-vehicle crash with injury near Long John Silvers on July 30 at approximately 8:20 p.m. An adult male subject was cited for failure to reinstate his license and failure to maintain reasonable control.

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to a call referencing a female trespassing on a property on the 800 block of South Street on July 30 at approximately 1:20 p.m. The female was located and advised she was being warned for trespassing.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject being found in a residence on the 300 block of Wood Street that he did not have permission to be in on July 31 at noon. The male subject was located and arrested for trespassing. Derek J. Dorsten, 36, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A caller said a neighbor threatened him with a gun on the 800 block of South Street on July 30 at 2 p.m. It was determined to be a BB gun, and they were all warned for disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject being highly intoxicated outside of an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. The male subject was located and transported to the hospital by squad. James A. Medley, 37, of Dayton, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Police responded to a call referencing a house that had been spray-painted on the back of the house on the 1500 block of Andover Avenue on July 30 at 3:50 p.m.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the report of a burglary on the 1700 block of Dubois Drive on July 30 at 6:10 p.m. The back door to the residence had been kicked in. Electronic items stolen. This investigation is pending.

DOG BITE: Officers responded on the report of a male subject bit by a dog and a possible disturbance on the 700 block of South Wayne Street on July 31 at 1 a.m. Owner of the dog was cited. Ashlee D. Knisley, 32, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: There was a report of two subjects at an address on the 300 block of North Wayne Street on July 31 at 1:40 a.m. and both had warrants. Both subjects were located and warrants were confirmed. Both subjects were transported to the Miami County Jail. Sarena L. Smith, 28, of Piqua, was picked up for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, and Victor L. Washington, 29, of Moraine, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor drug possession.