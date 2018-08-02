SDN opens 34th annual cooking contest

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News has announced its annual cooking contest, which will be followed by the distribution of its 34th annual Harvest Holiday Cookbook.

The popular cook-off to determine the contest winners will be Sept. 29.

Home cooks and bakers may submit recipes in six categories for inclusion in the cookbook, which will be distributed in the Nov. 17 edition of the Sidney Daily News and available for purchase after that date.

Four finalists in each category will be asked to prepare their dishes for expert judges to sample at the Crossroads in Hardin during the cook-off. Category winners will be awarded $50 cash prizes that day. A best-of-the-best winner, to be selected from among the category winners, will take home the grand prize of $300.

Cooks may enter up to three recipes in each of the six categories. All recipes must be typed or legibly hand-printed. Illegible entries will be discarded. Entries must include the names of the dishes, the categories they’re submitted in, complete lists of ingredients and instructions, and the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the submitters.

Cooks who want their recipes included in the cookbook, but do not want to compete in the contest, should so indicate on their submissions.

Emailed recipes are preferred and can be sent to SDNrecipes@aimmediamidwest.com. Recipes in hard copy can be mailed or delivered to the Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH 45365. Recipes will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

The categories are:

• Main dishes: meats, casseroles, soups — entrees that anchor a meal.

• Scrumptious Sides: Vegetables, potatoes, exotic grains and more make a plate look pretty and a meal tasty.

• Pastabilities: All the yummy dishes that have pasta as the main ingredient.

• Carry-in Faves: Whether you take them to celebratory lunches at work, the church picnic or the family reunion, these are the recipes everyone asks you for. And they’re not just for cassseroles anymore. Finger foods, salads, snacks, sandwiches and more show up on those delectably laden tables.

• Desserts: Pies, cakes, cookies, puddings, gelatins, ice cream — it’s just not a meal without something yummy to top it off.

• Holiday Traditions: Those special treats whose recipes have been handed down for generations — or were a big hit for the first time last year so you’re going to try them again.

For information, call 538-4824.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_CookbookGuyfz.jpg

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at (937) 538-4824.

Reach the writer at (937) 538-4824.