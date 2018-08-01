Fun in generous supply

TROY — For all of its party and celebration needs, the Troy community has a new ally in Special Occasions Party Supply.

The new store, located at 2529 W. Main St., officially opened on July 20, and received commemoration from Mayor Mike Beamish and members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

Special Occasions Party Supply opened 15 years ago under independent ownership by Joe and Chris Kingseed, with sister locations in Dayton and Piqua.

“We built our business on our balloons,” said General Manager Jarrod Stewart. “We have balloons for every occasion, and we guarantee them to float for five days. You’re pretty much going to have to pop them to get rid of them. With a latex balloon, it’s hard to find that longevity.”

Having migrated from their previous Piqua location to their new Troy home, the business has already seen considerable foot traffic.

“The location’s pretty good here,” Stewart said. “Lots of new customers have come in for the first time. We’re getting traffic from places with people who don’t normally go to Piqua. We’re getting a lot of exposure that way.”

In moving to the new location, regular business hours have been extended on all seven days, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Bulk item variety has been increased, including new colors on items such as tablecloths and streamers, updated decor styles to include items oriented around Etsy and Pinterest looks, and a new pick-and-mix candy aisle for party favors.

“We also carry 296 different costume styles for both adult and children,” Stewart said. “Those are going to be available year-round at the store along with costume accessories.”

Party Supply’s move comes just in time for an upheaval to the store’s seasonal display, which Stewart describes as regularly shifting throughout the year.

“Every season, we bring in new items for that season,” Stewart said. “Currently, we have our summer fun and patriotic stock on display. In about two to three weeks, we’re going to start setting out our fall, Halloween, and Thanksgiving items in the front.”

Stewart, who spent eight years in the Marine Corps prior to managing Special Occasions Party Supply, insists that the most rewarding aspect of the business is all of the positive vibes that customers bring each day.

“People always ask why I want to do this, and it’s really because it’s happy,” Stewart said. “Everybody’s happy. I get to watch the kids come in and look at all the new costumes and just ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ over them. I get to watch the couples who have been married 50 years come in to pick out anniversary stuff. It’s kind of neat.”

Special Occasions Party Supply will be hosting a grand opening celebration for customers on Saturday. The event will feature children’s activities and characters in costume. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit www.specialoccasionsparty.com or find them on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest General Manager Jarrod Stewart places balloons on the front counter at Special Occasions Party Supply, now open for business on West Main Street in Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_Party2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest General Manager Jarrod Stewart places balloons on the front counter at Special Occasions Party Supply, now open for business on West Main Street in Troy.

