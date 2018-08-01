Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip crash on the 600 block of South Downing Street on July 27 at 8 a.m. A vehicle involved had been reported stolen and was recovered. The driver was unknown.

THEFT: A caller reported someone stole a banjo from his residence on the 1400 block of Clark Avenue sometime between July 25-27. The caller was also arrested on an unrelated warrant on July 27 at 11:45 a.m.

A caller reported a male stealing pool balls from Lucky’s bar on July 27 at 2:30 a.m. The subject will be charged and trespassed.

There was a report of a black 26-inch men’s bicycle taken from a backyard on the South Wayne Street sometime overnight between July 28-29. The bike was missing the rear tire, so it may have been taken as scrap.

A complainant advised he had $160 stolen from his wallet, which was left in his unlocked vehicle on the 600 block of West North Street between July 27-29.

A laptop was stolen from the Piqua Manor nursing home on July 28 sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: Several empty heroin caps were found in a room at the Red Carpet Inn when it was being cleaned on July 27 at noon. A manager reported at least two adults were staying in the room so ownership could not be determined. Items were properly disposed of in the presence of another officer.

Unity National Bank reported a possible physical disturbance between a male and female on July 27 at 5 p.m. An officer was unable to make contact with the involved subjects.

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious male walking through a neighborhood on Broadway looking onto porches in the area on July 28 at approximately 12:40 a.m. The male was located, and he advised that he was out for a walk.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller said a neighbor’s dog bit her child on the 700 block of Blaine Avenue on July 27 at 1:30 p.m. The child had a small injury, and the dog was quarantined per the dog warden.

A caller said two dogs were fighting and a male was hitting the dog to break it up on the 500 block of Adams Street on July 28 at 1:30 p.m. The dogs both lived at the same residence, and the owner was warned about having an aggressive pitbull.

An anonymous caller stated a white female subject was seen kicking a dog in a side yard on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue on July 29 at 7:45 p.m. An officer checked the area and didn’t locate the female or anyone else in the area.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a three-vehicle accident on the 1000 block of South Street on July 27 at 1 p.m. A driver was cited for a failure to maintain assured clear distance.

Officers responded to the report of an accident where a car had over turned on the 1600 block of South Main Street on July 28 at approximately 2 a.m. A male was arrested. Kody L. Miller, 22, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Looney Road and East Ash Street on July 28 at 1:40 p.m. The accident occurred on private property. The drivers exchanged information and were referred to their insurance companies. Photographs were taken and will be placed in case file.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A caller wanted to report harassing phone calls from a subject in jail on July 27 at 8:35 p.m. Jail staff blocked the caller’s phone number.

ORDER VIOLATION: A violation of a protection order was reported on Washington Avenue on July 27 at 10:10 p.m. Demetrique E. Stewart, 31, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two subjects arguing with each other on the 400 block of South Street were warned for disorderly conduct on July 27 at 11 p.m.

There was a report of a female subject screaming for help on the 600 block of North Street on July 27 at 11:20 p.m. Officers could hear the screaming and made entry after no one would answer the door. Subjects inside would not cooperate and stated there was nothing wrong.

There was a report of a female who slapped another female during an argument on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue on July 28 at 12:15 p.m. The female did not want any criminal charges and just requested the subject be spoken with. An officer spoke with the other female, who denied slapping the complainant. Both subjects admitted to yelling at one another in a common hallway of an apartment complex. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct and told to stay away from one another.

ASSIST SQUAD: A male subject fell off of a roof while working on his chimney on the 500 block of Miami Street on July 28 at 9:20 a.m. The male was transported by squad to UVMC.

Police responded to an assist squad call where a female subject was bleeding from the head on the 1000 block of Garbry Road on July 29 at 1:10 p.m. The female subject had slipped and fell.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was stopped for a left of center violation and license plate light violation in the area of South Downing and Miami streets on July 29 at 3:20 a.m. A driver was found to be over legal limit of alcohol after testing and was cited for OVI. Ashley R. Moss, 23, of Piqua, was charged with OVI in connection with this incident.

FOUND PROPERTY: A scooter was found on the 800 block of Young Street on July 29 at approximately 11 a.m.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was report of a drug overdose at a residence on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue on July 29 at approximately 12:15 p.m. An adult female subject was found unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom. A resident performed CPR on her, and she was breathing on officer arrival. Medics responded and administered Narcan. The female subject was transported to UVMC for treatment. This case is pending.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a male juvenile that ran out in front of a car in the area of West High and Caldwell streets on July 29 at 2:45 p.m. The complainant wanted the juvenile located so he could be warned to look both directions before crossing the roadway. The area was checked, and the male juvenile was not located.

A complainant stated a juvenile boy threatened to smash the windows out of her vehicle if she did not return a rope he had hung over the play area at Mote Park on July 29 at approximately 6:15 p.m. The complainant stated she moved it because someone could get hurt. An officer located the child and spoke to his mother.

A juvenile threatened to assault another juvenile over a boyfriend issue on Broadway on July 29 at 6:40 p.m. Both agreed to drop the issue and be friends.

INJURY ACCIDENT: There was a report of an injury accident in the area of East Ash and North Main streets on July 29 at approximately 8:10 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited for a red light violation.