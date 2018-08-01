You’re Invited

Grace Baptist holding VBS

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church, 2500 St. Rt. 48 in Ludlow Falls, will be holding a Vacation Bible School through Aug. 3, Monday-Friday, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening.

The theme will be Camp Moose on the Loose. Children from 4 years old to sixth grade students are welcome.

Call or text (330) 275-0733 if you need a ride.

Ice cream social

BRADFORD – The public is invited to a home made ice cream social on Thursday, Aug. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Greenville Creek Christian Church, 5110 Buckneck Rd. The menu includes four flavors of ice cream, vanilla, pineapple, strawberry, and chocolate. There will also be hot dogs, ham, sloppy joe’s, chicken sandwiches, cake, pie, and drinks available.

One-day Bible School set

PIQUA — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St. in Piqua, will host a one-day Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, for kids from ages 5-12.

At “Maker Fun Factory – Created by God and Built for a Purpose,” activities are centered around God’s love. Kids can get “geared up” for back to school with fun, games, snacks, crafts, science experiments and more.

The first 50 registered participants will receive a backpack with school supplies.

Register online at bit.ly/2Ob3Apk or by calling the church at (937) 773-3284.

Public invited to meeting, market

PIQUA — Piqua Nazarene Church, 400 S. Sunset Drive, will host Dr. Teresa Miller, Doctor of Naturopath, on Monday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m.

She will be defining naturopathy and discussing its history in addition to comparing it with Traditional Western Medicine.

The Upper Miami Valley Weston A. Price Chapter will also have a vendor’s market opening at 6:30 p.m. that evening. This event is free and open to the public.