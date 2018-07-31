Hartzell major part of annual EAA event

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

AirVenture 2018 visitors check out an RV-10 aircraft wrapped to honor our nation’s military history over the weekend in front of the Hartzell Propeller building at Oshkosh, WI. The aircraft, named Liberty and owned by Rodney Jarell was on display, proudly bearing a Hartzell propeller, for the entire week at the annual EAA convention where Piqua-based Hartzell is one of the premier participant. Visitors from around the world attend the annual event.