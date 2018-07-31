Gulker to speak at YWCA luncheon

PIQUA — The YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series on Aug. 8 will feature Upper Valley Medical Center Women’s Services Coordinator Teri Gulker. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon ($6 per person).

Gulker will share information about the UVMC Cuddler Program. “We need volunteers to come to the hospital and spend time cuddling babies when the parents are not able to be there,” she said.

“This cuddling time helps newborns feel secure and loved and is such a special reward for the volunteers too. It is a wonderful way to spend your free time — rocking babies — and I hope many people will be interested in giving this a try.”

A UVMC nurse will be available from 10:15-11 a.m. to take free blood pressure as well as glucose screenings. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Reservations must be made by Monday, Aug. 6, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626 or by stopping at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua.

Focus to be Cuddler Program