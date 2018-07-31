Two men arraigned on felony rape charges

MIAMI COUNTY — Two Miami County men were arraigned on first-degree felony rape charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Martin Glenn, 75, of Piqua, was arraigned on six counts of felony rape and six counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. He entered a plea of not guilty. Judge Christopher Gee set Glenn’s bond at $100,000 and ordered no contact with the two minor victims if he is released. A pre-trial was set on Aug. 6 with Gee presiding.

The Piqua Police Department received a report of possible abuse taking place on March 30. According to Chief of Police Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department, they determined that two local victims, ages 7 and 8 years old and known to Glenn, had been abused. The abuse reportedly took place over the past two years from the time each victim was approximately 6 years old.

This abuse reportedly took place at a private residence in Piqua, but police suspect that there could be additional victims elsewhere.

John Dankworth, 60, of Troy, was arraigned on three counts of first-degree felony rape. He entered a plea of not guilty. A pre-trial was set for Aug. 6 with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the three minor victims.

The three victims were known to Dankworth. All three were under the age of 8 years old at the time of the alleged acts.

On May 30, Troy detectives investigated a report of a sex offense which was first reported by a social worker from Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In other news:

• Michael Little, 64, with no known address, was arraigned on one count of fourth-degree felony failure to register as a sex offender. According to public defense attorney Stephen King, Little has no address or phone number. Judge Gee set bond at $10,000. A pre-trial was set for Aug. 6.

• Aaron Covault, 24, of Troy, was arraigned on one count of third-degree felony weapons under disability. He entered a plea of not guilty . A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 7. His bond was set for $10,000.

• Dylan Miller, 23, with no known address, was arraigned on count fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He entered a plea of not guilty. A pre-trial was set for Aug. 6.

• Robert Bolin, 26, of Piqua, was arraigned on one count of third-degree felony failure to register address. He entered a plea of not guilty. A pre-trial was set for Aug. 6. His bond was set at $10,000.

• Matthew Ford, 38, of Brookville, was arraigned on one count of fifth-degree felony non-support. He was released on his own recognizance. A pre-trial was set for Aug. 7.

• Britney Ragland, 29, of Springfield, was arraigned on one county of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and third-degree felony illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

In April 2017, Tipp City police were dispatched to the area of Tony’s Bada-Bing bar after a reported fight broke out in the bar and shots were fired.

