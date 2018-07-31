Civic Band to close out summer season

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band will pay tribute to great Broadway and movie musicals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Hance Pavilion with a concert titled “Musicals — Then and Now.”

The band’s guest performer for the evening will be soprano Alicia Norris, who will perform“Memory” from “Cats” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and selections from the hit movie “La La Land.” Other selections will include music from “The Music Man,” “The Sound of Music,” “Jersey Boys,” “Les Miserables,” “Wicked,” “The Greatest Showman,” and more.

Norris began her love of music at a young age through MGM musicals and her grandmother. She had a wonderful opportunity to study voice at the University of Dayton under the instruction of Dr. David Sievers for six years.

She is a 2010 graduate of Centerville High School and received her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Dayton in 2014. She is currently in her fifth year of teaching math and science. She is excited to share her love of music and how it inspires the heart with everyone. She studies new music pieces in her spare time and sings in her church choir.

As always, admission to the concert is free and all are invited to attend.

For more information, visit the Piqua Civic Band’s website at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

Norris